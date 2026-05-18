Let Me Help: Understanding your investment in gold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many Americans are investing in gold as a more stable and tangible investment that doesn't fluctuate with the news cycle. Larry Roby with SFA Wealth Management has a few things to think about before you invest.
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Here’s a story offering a great example of how a common cause, and a little creativity, can “intersect” to improve quality of life. Our South Nashville reporter Patsy Montesinos shares how some neighbors decided to take action, following the tragic death of a 77-year-old in a hit-and-run along Antioch Pike earlier this year. See how they used “tactical urbanism” to make the area a little safer for all.
- Rhori Johnston