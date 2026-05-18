Let Me Help: Understanding your investment in gold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many Americans are investing in gold as a more stable and tangible investment that doesn't fluctuate with the news cycle. Larry Roby with SFA Wealth Management has a few things to think about before you invest.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.