Let Me Help: Washing your fresh produce

Posted at 11:11 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 12:11:12-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This is your reminder to wash your fresh produce when you get home. It often feels like a waste of money when your fruits and veggies turn bad before you get to enjoy them.

Lora McLaughlin Peterson with LORAfied helps us get the biggest bang for our buck when it comes to our groceries.

Tips to make fresh produce last longer:

  • Store fruits and vegetables separately.
  • Wrap celery in tin foil.
  • Chop a little off the end of romaine lettuce, store in a vase with some water, and loosely cover. You can also wrap in a paper towel and store in a sealed bag.
  • Put a sheet of paper towel on top of the berries, close the lid, and put them in the fridge upside down.

