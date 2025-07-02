Let Me Help: What to know about sarcoma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — July is Sarcoma Awareness Month. Sarcoma is a rare type of cancer in connective tissues like bone, muscle, fat or cartilage.

It can occur almost anywhere in the body but is commonly found in arms, legs, chest or abdomen.

Dr. Vivek Subbiah is a medical oncologist and Chief of Early-Phase Drug Development for Sarah Cannon Research Institute. He says Sarcoma is often diagnosed in the later stages. Symptoms can look like a large, painless lump that grows over time.

It could cause some pain and swelling if the tumor presses on your nerves. If you notice this, see a doctor for evaluation. Dr. Subbiah says the 5-year survival rate can be as high as 80% when removed early. That drops significantly if given the time to spread.

Patients with Sarcoma can be treated with surgery, radiation or chemotherapy. Sarah Cannon Research Institiute leads in early phase clinical trials for cancer patients. Dr. Subbiah says, "These trials offer hope, especially for rare sarcomas or treatment resistant sarcomas, and they are helping us push the boundaries of what's possible in cancer care."

You can find more information at cancercarescri.com .

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.