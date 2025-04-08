Let Me Help: What to know about testicular cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — April is National Testicular Cancer Awareness Month.

Testicular cancer mostly affects young and middle-aged men, with an average diagnosis age of 33. In the US, testicular cancer cases are expected to reach 9,720 this year.

Dr. Benjamin Garmezy is a GU medical oncologist and leads the GU Research Program at Sarah Cannon Research Institute. He says testicular cancer is very curable. More than 90% of men diagnosed are cured. The risk of death is 1 in 5,000.

While treatment is often successful, it's important to take this cancer seriously. Dr. Garmezy recommends monthly self-examinations to look for changes in bumps and shape.

Dr. Garmezy works with clinical trials for those who have refractory testicular cancer, when initial treatment isn't successful. Patients can receive higher doses of chemotherapy or an autologous stem cell transplant.

SCRI is also testing antibody drug conjugates, T-Cell Engagers and a CAR T program.

For more information, visit cancercarescri.com .

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.