NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tinnitus is a perception of ringing, buzzing, hissing, or other noises in the ears or head! Nashville’s Ears 4 U audiologist Dr. Rebecca Grome gives tips on what you can do to relieve symptoms!

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.