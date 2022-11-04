Watch Now
Let Me Help: Wrapping Christmas lights

Let Me Help: Wrapping christmas lights around each branch
Posted at 9:51 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 10:51:25-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The holiday season comes with lots of prep before we even reach December including decorating your house!

It can be a daunting task for some, so we asked for help from someone who has an entire resort to decorate.

"Wrap your lights tight around each branch, and make sure the connections are watertight," said Megan McDugald, Gaylord Orpryland Chief Horticulture Engineer.

