Let Me Help: Zucchini boats packed with protein

Ingredients:



1 tsp avocado oil

2 lbs Grass-Fed Ground Beef or Bison, (can use ground turkey or chicken)

1 Tbsp Ground Cumin

2 tsp dried parsley

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp salt

ground black pepper to taste

1 (14.5 oz) can diced tomatoes

1 (4 oz) can Diced Jalapenos or Mild Green Chiles drained

1/2 can Black Olives drained and sliced

shredded cheese of choice

5-6 zucchini squash halved and seeded



Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375F. Slice zucchini in half, and carve them out with a spoon. Chop the zucchini 'meat' and set it aside. Line zucchini boats on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. In a large skillet, add the ground bison/beef, cumin, parsley, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper to the skillet and cook until the bison/beef is completely browned, breaking up with the back of a wooden spoon. Stir in the can of tomatoes, zucchini meat, drained jalapenos/chiles, and 1/2 of the olives until evenly combined. Remove from heat. Scoop the meat mixture into the hollowed out zucchini halves. Sprinkle the remaining half of black olives on top of the stuffed zucchini. Top each with a sprinkle of cheese. Bake for 20 minutes or until the cheesy is fully melted and bubbly.

