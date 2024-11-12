Nashville non-profit provides new beds to those without homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "Turning empty rooms into home" that's the motto of House2Home, a Nashville non-profit that provides new beds and gently used furniture to people without homes.

Micheal Gray is today's My Hero, he is the founder of House2Home.

It started out as a Sunday school project that helped one family in East Nashville.

Now, they partner with case workers all over Nashville and have made more than 1,500 delivery stops and get referrals from more than 90 Agencies.

They deliver to 6 to 8 apartments every week.

Stephanie Reyes has worked with Micheal to help serve the under-served and shared this example of what they do.

Thanks to our generous sponsor Bart Durham Injury Law, they are giving $250 to the charity of Micheal's choice, and it will go right back to House2Home.

