Let's have a little fun: Shania Twain performing as first concert at Geodis Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been five years since Shania Twain performed in Nashville, but Wednesday she's making her big return.

Both fans and the nearby community are getting ready for the first concert at Geodis Park.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. and gates open at 5 p.m. Logistics for the concert are similar to those for a soccer game. There will be designated rideshare drop-off and pick-up areas, and attendees can only bring a clear bag or a small clutch.

Nearby businesses are preparing, too.

Smokin Thighs on Wedgewood Avenue is overstaffing in preparation for Shania's crowds. An employee tells NewsChannel 5 they've already received calls asking about reservations, but customers will be seated on a first come-first-serve basis.

"I think any event coming up at Geodis Park is going to be great for this business, especially because we're the only restaurant in walking vicinity to the stadium," said Abigail Teffeteller, bartender and server for Smokin Thighs.

In a statement, the stadium's CEO said "hosting top artists for concerts was one of the key focuses" for the stadium's design.

Fans will flock to Nashville from all over the country, including Brittany Hale. Hale is making the seven-hour drive from West Virginia and calls herself a "top" Shania fan.

"'You're Still the One' was actually my and my husband's wedding dance song. So that one is extra special to me. I said I'll probably Facetime him or go live whenever that one comes on," Hale said.

