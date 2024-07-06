Lettuce rejoice! It's time to patty! Burger Week is finally here

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's summer time! It's hot out, the pools are open and the most delicious week of the year is here!

Nashville Scene's Burger Week is celebrating 10 years this year!

Throughout the week you'll be transported into Burger Heaven, being able to taste the best burgers in the area for just...$7.

Check out here just how cool Burger Week was last year!

Nashville Scene's Burger Week kicks off with 60 restaurants offering specials

First off...download the Burger Week app.

From July 8 through the 14th, you can find all of the specials and participating restaurants. Even better? You can earn points to win even cooler prizes!

The more points you earn, the better!

The app itself has all of the locations listed, but we wanted to give you a sneak peak here as well (more restaurants may be added).

Second: Start the week off right

Make sure you attend the Burger Week kickoff party! Not only will you be able to earn app points there, but it's just an overall fun and exciting time.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bad Axe Throwing, you can enjoy plenty of samples, specials, a photo booth and of course...burgers!

Third: Voting Matters!

Your voice matters! Nashville Scene will be conducting polls and they want YOUR opinion!

So when you get your burgers, make a little note! What's the best burger? Which one has the most unique toppings? You can vote for these things right here.

Fourth and Finally:

Check restaurants in advance.

This is a popular week and there is a chance that the restaurant you want to eat at has sold out or has long wait times. It's advised you check the app to see who is doing dine-in, take-out and delivery deals!