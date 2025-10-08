Lewisburg City Council votes to fire city manager following arrest

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Lewisburg City Council has voted to fire City Manager Roy Haislip following his recent suspension and arrest on multiple charges.

Council members voted 3–2 during a special called meeting Tuesday afternoon. Haislip will be officially terminated at the end of his 30-day suspension, which began September 10.

The decision comes after a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation report in May found Haislip repeatedly contacted a city employee despite being asked to stop. The report also alleges he entered the employee’s home and took property. He was arrested in August and charged with burglary, theft and property crimes.

At an earlier meeting, Haislip said the allegations are unproven and that he has led the city “with fairness.” Some residents spoke in his defense, while others called for accountability.

City officials have not yet announced who will serve as interim city manager once Haislip’s termination takes effect.