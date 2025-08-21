Lewisburg city manager charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property and stalking

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A city manager out of Lewisburg has been charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property and stalking.

Following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents learned that Roy Haislip repeatedly contacted a city employee despite being asked to stop.

Further investigation found he also broke into the victim’s home and took some personal items belonging to the victim.

According to the TBI, agents began investigating Haislip back in May.

A Marshall County Grand Jury indicted him this week on charges including aggravated burglary, theft and stalking. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail yesterday and records show he was released just a few hours later.

The City of Lewisburg released a statement saying this appears to be a personal matter outside of his duties as city manager. They are taking all necessary steps to maintain the integrity of our government and to support the community.

