Lewisburg Pike in Franklin shut down Monday morning due to partial road collapse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lewisburg Pike in Franklin is shut down Monday morning due to a partial road collapse.
At this time we do not have additional details, please avoid the area at this time.
Talk about a hand-up that can change lives! This story that highlights Strobel House resident Johnnie Williams will remind you that there are services that can change an entire world for one person. After she found stable housing, she was able to graduate with a medical assistant diploma and a 4.0 GPA. Bravo Johnnie and bravo Strobel House!
- Rebecca Schleicher