Lewisburg School Lands TVA’s Top Grant for Big Energy Upgrade

LOGAN COUNTY, KY. (WTVF) — Lewisburg School is receiving a $210,000 grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority's School Uplift program, making it one of just 10 schools across the Tennessee Valley to receive the maximum award amount this year.

TVA awarded more than $3.3 million to 121 schools across seven states through the program, which focuses on cutting energy waste, improving classroom environments and freeing up dollars for education.

Principal Grant Warren said the program has not only reduced costs but also helped create student-led conservation efforts, like an "Energy Team" that encourages peers and staff to switch off lights and electronics. Energy Champion Jessica Cardwell said the improvements will make learning spaces more comfortable and efficient for years to come.

Since launching in 2021, TVA's School Uplift program has invested about $13 million, helping more than 440 schools save an average of 10% on their annual energy bills. This year's participants alone are projected to save 5.5 gigawatt-hours of energy — enough to power 18,000 homes for an entire month through behavioral changes and upgrades.

Three Warren County schools — Warren Central High School, Cumberland Trace Elementary, and Bowling Green's Warren Rural Electric Cooperative area schools — each earned $10,000 grants for efficiency improvements.

Funding levels were determined by how well schools engaged their communities, reduced energy waste and demonstrated potential for long-term savings through a needs-based assessment.

TVA is now accepting applications for the 2026-27 School Uplift program, open to public and private schools in its service area.

📹 Watch: See the school’s energy upgrades in action via this video from Lewisburg School.

🎙️ Listen: Hear Principal Grant Warren and Energy Champion Jessica Cardwell discuss the project in this audio clip.