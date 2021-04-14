LG to expand Clarksville plant, create 300+ jobs

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — LG Electronics USA has announced plans to expand its Clarksville manufacturing plant, which will create 334 jobs.

The company announced the expansion Wednesday, along with Gov. Bill Lee and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe.

LG said it’s increasing production at the plant to keep up with the “unprecedented U.S. demand” for its washing machines and is investing an additional $20.5 million to add another shift.

“LG established operations in Clarksville four years ago and has since provided great value and investment for the community. I thank the LG team for choosing to grow in Tennessee, creating more than 300 new jobs in Montgomery County. We are proud to have such a respected brand call our state home,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement.

The new 300-plus jobs will bring the plant’s total number of employees to about 1,000.