LGBTQ+ softball tournament brings hundreds of players to Nashville

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly 50 teams from across the United States are in Nashville for the Music City Classic softball tournament, which begins at fields in Madison and Antioch.

The tournament, hosted by the Metro Nashville Softball Association (MNSA), brings almost 600 players to the city for the event.

"It's becoming more and more difficult to find a space, especially one that allows the community to come out and fly a rainbow flag at the fields, or to wear a tutu running around the bases. But this is that safe space that we provide, that we will continue to provide as long as we have the opportunity," said Jonathan Crowe, commissioner of the MNSA.

Metro Nashville Softball Association putting on the Music City Classic. It’s an LGBT+ softball tournament. The organization is a non-profit & this is their biggest fundraiser. They say it’s important to provide people in the LGBT community the opportunity to connect. pic.twitter.com/mYwvuXEMb0 — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) July 5, 2025

This marks the 32nd year the MNSA has hosted the tournament, which serves as the organization's biggest fundraiser. The non-profit aims to provide an important outlet for members of the LGBTQ+ community to connect.

Crowe, who has been organizing the tournament for the past three years and has participated in LGBTQ+ softball for over a decade, spoke about the personal impact the league has had on his life.

"That community itself welcomed me with open arms. It allowed me to find a way to connect to other people in a way that I couldn't find in a bar or on an app or in normal circumstances," Crowe said.

Games will be played at Cane Ridge Park in Antioch and Cedar Hill Park in Madison from approximately 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

