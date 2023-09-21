LGBTQ+ veterans forced out of the military without honorable discharge could have honor restored

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of LGBTQ+ veterans have been previously forced out of military because of their sexuality without an honorable discharge, but a new initiative could see their honor restored.

On Wednesday, the Defense Department announced the initiative on the 12th anniversary of the repeal of the "Don't ask, don’t tell" policy banning openly gay and lesbian people from serving in the military.

Before the repeal of the ban, tens of thousands of LGBTQ+ service members were forced out of the military "under other than honorable conditions." This means they were deprived of access to all veteran benefits like health care, some jobs, college tuition assistance and VA loan programs.

Now, the Defense Department plans to conduct a review of veterans' records who served under "don't ask, don't tell" for a possible recommendation of a discharge upgrade to help restore that honor.

These veterans would not have to apply for the upgrade themselves. One veteran says it's been an uphill battle.

“It hurts because my country's telling me I'm not good enough to serve because of who I love, not because of anything else, just because of who I love,” said Sherill Farrell.

The department is launching a website this week with resources dedicated to LGBTQ+ veterans who believe they were wrongfully discharged for their sexuality.

In the coming weeks, the military will start outreach programs to encourage those who believe they suffered an injustice to try to get their military records corrected.