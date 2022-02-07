Watch
Next steps for license plate readers will include public hearing

Levi Ismail
License plate readers could be a reality in Nashville, but some believe it could be more power than police are ready to handle.
Posted at 5:15 PM, Feb 07, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Though Nashville Metro Council voted in a pilot program for license plate readers, an implementation may not happen immediately.

Mayor John Cooper's office told council persons that a public hearing would likely need to happen before they hit street lights.

"Any department intending to implement LPRs would likely go through the procurement process first, then bring whatever vendor contract results to the Council," officials from Mayor Cooper's office said.

Council approved the readers in a controversial vote last week. The pilot program would only last six months, and provide council the data whether they want to move forward with the program.

Area law enforcement has called the LPRs an invaluable resource that could help solve Amber Alerts and catch criminals on the run. They can also be used for drag racing, stolen cars, stolen plates, and parking offenses.

Nashville's Oversight Board and other groups have spoken out against the bill. Some thought the language needed tweaking while others didn't want to see the bill's passage at all.

