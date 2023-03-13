Life-size animatronic dinosaurs return to Nashville Zoo through summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Zoo is transporting guests back in time with its new prehistoric adventure DinoTrek. It features a wooded trail and more than 20 life-size animatronic dinosaurs.

The exhibit runs between now and July.

The dinosaurs come in all shapes and sizes, and even spit. The newest one is a whopping 23 feet tall.

Dinosaurs haven’t been at the Nashville Zoo in almost ten years. They were last featured in 2014.

Admission to DinoTrek is $4 per person. Children under 2 years old are free. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Zoo's Entry Village and at the entrance to the exhibit.

