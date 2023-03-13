Watch Now
News

Actions

Life-size animatronic dinosaurs return to Nashville Zoo through summer

Admission to DinoTrek is $4 per person. Children under 2 years old are free. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Zoo's Entry Village and at the entrance to the exhibit.
Posted at 7:04 AM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 10:14:37-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Zoo is transporting guests back in time with its new prehistoric adventure DinoTrek. It features a wooded trail and more than 20 life-size animatronic dinosaurs.

The exhibit runs between now and July.

The dinosaurs come in all shapes and sizes, and even spit. The newest one is a whopping 23 feet tall.

Dinosaurs haven’t been at the Nashville Zoo in almost ten years. They were last featured in 2014.

Admission to DinoTrek is $4 per person. Children under 2 years old are free. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Zoo's Entry Village and at the entrance to the exhibit.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap