BELLEVUE, Tenn. - One person has been facing life-threatening injuries after a wreck in Bellevue.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday where Highway 70 South meets Interstate 40.

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said several people were taken to the hospital, and one of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

The fatal team was called out to investigate. There was no word yet on what caused the crash as it remained under investigation.