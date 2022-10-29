Light the Night event raises $1 million for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of people came together to raise more than $1 million for Tennesseans battling cancer.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's annual Light the Night walk returned as an in-person event at First Horizon Park for the first time since 2019.

"We are so glad to be in here person," said Kim Patterson, Campaign Director for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. "So many people came out because they are excited to be in person again."

Lanterns filled the ballpark, and each one represented a life changed by cancer. Participants walked laps around the field to rally around those who have won their battles with blood cancer, and those who are still fighting.

All of the money raising raised at the event went to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society for research or to help patients directly.

"In our last fiscal year, we distributed over $8 million to help Tennesseans with co-pay assistance and travel assistance," said Patterson.

For some of the faces in the crowd, the issue is personal.

Pierce and Maggie Sandwith relied on support from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society when their daughter Louise was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2019 when she was two and a half years old. She is now in remission and healthy. They raised money in her honor on a team named "Weez's Warriors."

"It was crazy," said Pierce Sandwith, Louise's father. "It was so quick, going from thinking she had a rash to hearing your child has cancer. The funding from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society helped save Louise’s life, so it's important for us to give back."

For more information on the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or to make a donation visit the Light the Night website.

