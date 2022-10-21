Light the state up green on National Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tomorrow you may notice some buildings around the state lit up green.

That's because October 22 is National Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day.

In Tennessee, there are currently 17 families who have a child diagnosed with the rare PMS that only around 3,000 people worldwide have.

A syndrome often paired with autism, the range and severity of PMS symptoms vary.

It is generally characterized by intellectual disability of varying degrees, delayed or absent speech, symptoms of autism spectrum disorder, low muscle tone, motor delays and epilepsy.

With the help of Representative Clay Doggett, tomorrow has been proclaimed the PMS awareness day in Tennessee helping the Adventure Science Center in Nashville and the Eiffel Tower replica in Paris, Tennessee, 'shine green.'