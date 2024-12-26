Lighting of the Menorah at the Chabad of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music lights up the room while a crowd filters in at the Chabad of Nashville.

Itay Shimoni's hands play the happy music creating a sound that resonates in the large room.

"Here it is a moment to be connected to your roots a little more," said Shimoni. "It is not like every house here is lighting the Menorah so it feels way more special."

Rabbi Tiechtel said Chanukah is an eight-day holiday of hope and thanksgiving.

"Tonight begins Chanukah it is a season of light it is a season of renewal and happiness to ourselves and our communities," said Tiechtel.

Rabbi Tiechtel hosts the city' s only public lighting of the Manorah.

"The symbol of lighting the Menorah came to be about a time when the Jewish people were oppressed," said Tiechtel.

Chanukah's message means a little bit of light can chase away a whole lot of darkness.

"Can you imagine if 1 million people in the surrounding metro area, if each one added one extra good deed every day these eight days of Chanukah we are talking about millions and millions of points of light," said Tiechtel.

Nashville Mayor O'Connell lit the first of eight candles on the Menorah.

"The mayor is symbolic to us because he is the leader chosen by G-D to lead our people," said Tiechtel.

The crowd said the blessing and sang leaving more joyful on the first day of Chanukah.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).