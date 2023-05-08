Watch Now
Lincoln County man wanted for attempted murder arrested after a year on the run

Posted at 2:52 PM, May 08, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man from Lincoln County, Tennessee was arrested Monday morning in DeFuniak Springs, Florida after being on the run for a year.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Task Force informed officials in Tennessee that Jesse L. Suggs, 37, was arrested at a residence on Rock Hill Road.

A warrant for Suggs' arrest has been out since April 2022 for the attempted murder of his girlfriend.

Jesse Suggs

Police say that during the incident, Suggs "nearly beat his girlfriend to death and threatened her life and her daughter's life if she went forward to press charges."

Suggs was taken into custody and transported to the Walton County Jail in Florida, where he awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.

