Linden Man Allegedly Pointed Gun At TBI Agent

LINDEN, Tenn. - A Perry County man has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pointing a handgun at an agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Reports stated TBI officials were at a home in Linden on Monday investigating a separate case. Authorities said they identified themselves and started to speak to the homeowner.
There was another man there, according to reports, and officials said that man got into his car to leave.
The man was identified as 62-year-old James Edward Mercer. Officials said an agent went to Mercer’s vehicle to ask a question, but Mercer allegedly pointed a handgun at the agent as the official approached the driver’s side. Mercer then reportedly drove away.
Mercer was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault. He was released from the Perry County Jail after posting a $30,000 bond.