Lineman working in Madison charged with aggravated assault after January incident

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lineman working in the Madison area has been charged with aggravated assault after a reported incident at the end of January.

According to police, the lineman, identified as Harley Deline was working on a transformer and assisting another coworker with another component of the power source when the defendant attempted to activate the transformer at a time the victim said was not safe to do so.

The victim said he told the defendant not to activate the transformer and tried to make contact and that they defendant then proceeded to shout profanities at him.

According to the affidavit, as the victim approached the fence, Deline reportedly grabbed his shoulder and attempted to kick his feet out from under him.

Police stated that the victim did have a visible injury and reported to the doctor prior to police contact and the doctor said he had a torn pectoral muscle and torn shoulder that would require surgery.

