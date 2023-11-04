Lipscomb Academy parts ways with football coach, former Titan Kevin Mawae

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lipscomb Academy has decided to part ways with former Tennessee Titan, Kevin Mawae, who has served as the school's head football coach since February 2023.

Mawae previously worked with the Indianapolis Colts as an assistant offensive line coach, and offensive analyst with Arizona State before making the transition to Lipscomb Academy.

Dr. Brad Schultz released a statement on the decision Friday afternoon calling it a mutual decision between the school and Mawae.

This afternoon, Lipscomb Academy and Head Football Coach Kevin Mawae mutually agreed to part ways. We appreciate Kevin’s service as head of the coaching staff and for leading the Mustang football team as it transitioned into a higher level of competition this season. We are proud of our team for its resolve to finish the season strong and know the future is bright for the Mustang football program. We wish Kevin well in his future professional endeavors.