Lipscomb to face #3 Iowa State in first round of NCAA tournament Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lipscomb is going dancing! The Bisons will head to Milwaukee to take on 3 seed Iowa State Friday in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

They learned their opponent at a watch party over the weekend.

This is only the second time since moving from NAIA to NCAA Division I 22 years ago in 2003. They're on cloud nine and continuing to ride the momentum of beating North Alabama 76-65 in the Atlantic Sun Conference championship.

The win was a part of a six-game winning streak, and the team has won 11 out of their last 12 games, so there's a lot of confidence to leave it all on the floor.

"It's a surreal experience," says guard Will Pruit. "You dream of that all your life and to be here with an unbelievable fan and community behind us it's pretty cool."

"I'm from Sheboygan which about 50 minutes from Milwaukee and I've never gotten to play a NCAA game in Wisconsin," Jacob Ognacevic/Lipscomb Forward said. "It's going to be a blast."

The game will be played at 12:30 p.m. local time Friday.

