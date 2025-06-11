Lipscomb University expert shares insight on election process to replace a member of Congress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rep. Mark Green (R-Tennessee) announced his retirement this week. Green plans to leave Congress in a few weeks after voting for the reconciliation package.

According to a statement, he plans to leave Congress for a job in the private sector.

Click here for the full statement from Green on leaving Congress.

So, a replacement must be elected in the near future.

I talked to Dr. Marc Schwerdt at Lipscomb University to get a better understanding of the special election process to replace a member of Congress.

Schwerdt said there are specific timelines for when both the primary and special elections will be held for his replacement. While exact dates haven't been announced yet, the primary will be held sometime this summer, with the winners facing off this fall.

Schwerdt notes that leaving Congress midway through a term isn't common, but it's not uncommon either.

"This happens for reasons of illness. It happens for reasons of scandal. Occasionally, it also happens for reasons kind of like what Congressman Green is going to do, which is pursue a better opportunity, as he calls it," said Dr. Marc Schwerdt, an associate professor of political science at Lipscomb University.

The special election process could also create opportunities for newcomers to politics to make a name for themselves.

"If you are someone who has never run for office before, is not very well known, that window of opportunity can maybe set you up for a future race," Schwerdt said.

Despite Republicans holding a slim majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, Schwerdt said the seat being temporarily vacant is unlikely to impact any votes.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.