Lipscomb University launches apprenticeship program for aspiring early childhood education teachers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For many working parents, finding reliable and affordable childcare can be a struggle.

Lipscomb University is launching an apprenticeship program this fall that aims to address some of those staffing shortages and help folks earn a college degree.

Little Wonders Early Learning Center in Nashville will serve as the first childcare and early education employer taking part in a new program.

Little Wonders C.E.O. Colleen Melchiorre said the education center has struggled finding quality candidates for their teaching positions at times.

“When we have a spot that opens, you know, it's tough to fill. It takes a while,” Melchiorre said.

That's an issue that the new program may help address.

It's all part of the Foundations to Futures apprenticeship program, a joint effort between Lipscomb University and many nonprofit and government agencies including the Tennessee Department of Labor, the U.S. Department of Education, the Joe. C David Foundation, and more.

Here's how it works, students who are interested in a career in early childhood education work as apprentices in an approved early childcare facility.

“The employer also has to go through a process with the Department of Labor, and so we kind of help create that match, and that's what makes the hub," said Dr. Leslie Cowell, dean of Lipscomb University's Department of Education.

According to Lipscomb leaders, the university has been named the first early childhood education apprenticeship hub in the state.

In addition to getting paid, participants can earn an undergraduate degree in infant to grade three education through Lipscomb essentially for free.

“We ask them to apply for as many of the state and federal grants that they can to be able to pay for their tuition, and then we have private donors that kind of fill in the gap on tuition,” Cowell said.

The coursework is completed online and Cowell believes working in a childcare or early education facility enhances the student's education.

“It's a perfect environment to do this, because they're they could learn about what they're doing every day, right, and implement it in their classrooms and bring back those experiences to share in class," Cowell said.

According to Cowell, the apprenticeship could be a way to help address staffing shortages and get folks interested in early education or teaching in general.

For the folks at Little Wonders, they hope the program brings in more workers who are passionate about teaching young kids.

"It gives us as a center, access to people that really love children and really desire to be here and want to learn about early childhood development,” Melchiorre said.

