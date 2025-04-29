Lipscomb University launches new certified anesthesiologist assistant master's degree program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee lawmakers recently passed legislation to help address a shortage of hospital workers, and Lipscomb University is preparing to launch a new program in response.

The university will soon offer a program to train certified anesthesiologist assistants, a profession that's new to Tennessee but could help alleviate staffing issues in hospitals across the state.

"This is not a new profession, but it's new to the state of Tennessee. It did require a legislative change in order to allow for anesthesiologist assistants to be able to be licensed within the state," said Dr. Tom Campbell, Dean of the College of Pharmacy at Lipscomb University.

The two-year program will provide students with hands-on experience to prepare them for their careers.

"Anesthesiologist assistants work under the supervision of a physician anesthesiologist, and they provide care, everything from pre-op to the induction of anesthesia, the maintenance of anesthesia, to the post-op recovery of patients," said Campbell.

Campbell believes these assistants will help with staffing issues while maintaining patient safety.

"Anesthesiologists should be steps away, in case that they were needed for anything," said Campbell.

Skylar Austin, currently a pharmacy student at Lipscomb University, hopes to enter the program after completing her current studies.

"I am from a small town with one red light, and it's pretty much considered a medical desert," said Austin.

Her background has inspired her pursuit of a career in healthcare.

"I think it's really important that anybody that is aspiring to be in the medical field that we dig deep, and that we find our true reason of why we want to be compassionate health providers," said Austin.

For Austin, the opportunity to care for patients is what drives her passion.

"We're seeing them on their most vulnerable days," said Austin.

As she practices with training equipment, Austin envisions her future career.

"It just kind of gives me a glimpse into the future of what it will mean to be able to care for somebody's loved one," said Austin.

According to Lipscomb University leaders, certified anesthesiologist assistants in Tennessee can expect a starting salary of about $175,000 per year, potentially exceeding $200,000 depending on location.

