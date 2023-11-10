Watch Now
List: Where to celebrate Veterans Day across Middle Tennessee

Posted at 6:38 AM, Nov 10, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Organizations across Nashville and the Middle Tennessee area are honoring those who served their country this weekend. In honor of Veterans Day, we've gathered a list of events happening throughout the area.

Friday:

Franklin: Veterans Day Parade
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Location: Downtown Franklin - Parade travels down Main Street, from Five Points to Second Avenue.

Saturday:

Nashville
Veterans Day Celebration
Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Country Music Hall of Fame

Music City Cares Veterans Day Benefit
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Texas Troubadour Theatre

Clarksville

Veterans Day Parade
Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: 2 S 2nd St (Montgomery County Court Complex)

Veterans Day Variety Show
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Roxy Regional Theatre

Lebanon
Wilson County Veterans Day parade
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Parade begins at the library on West Main and ends at the Wilson County Veterans Plaza

La Vergne
Veterans Day Ceremony
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: 5093 Murfreesboro Road (La Vergne City Hall)

Symrna
Veterans Day Ceremony
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: 110 Sam Ridley Parkway East (Lee Victory Recreation Park)

Columbia
Veterans Celebration
Time: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: 101 N James M Campbell Blvd (Factory in Columbia)

