Little Art House offering free art classes, art therapy to families of The Covenant School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sisters Leighton Lancaster and Emma Bradford are founders of the Little Art House. In the aftermath of The Covenant School shooting, the women put their hearts and hands to work, offering free art classes and art therapy for those at the school.

"We spent that week thinking about what we could do, and ultimately, we were like 'You know what, we can offer our services'," said Leighton.

"I believe, at least personally, that your body keeps score of trauma and things that have happened in your life," said Emma. "So this is another way to kind of release some of that that you may not realize you're hanging on to."

Through their non-profit, The Little Art House Foundation they have organized six art classes for Covenant students ages four through sixth grade.

"We just want a safe space for vulnerability to be creative and express yourself," said Emma.

The classes are taught at both Little Art House locations in Hillsboro and Sylvan Park. NeuroWell Counseling is donating the art therapy sessions.

"We feel thankful that they entrust us with their kids, you know," said Leighton. "I mean I could cry thinking about it."

The women say they will try to continue offering the free services to Covenant families for as long as they are needed.

If you would like to donate to the The Little Art House Foundation,click here.