Little Big Town announces four-night holiday residency at the Ryman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music fans, get ready for a festive treat this December! Award-winning group Little Big Town is bringing a special holiday residency to Ryman Auditorium.

“The Christmas Shows” will run December 1–4, 2025, featuring a mix of holiday classics and fan favorites from the chart-topping group. This marks another milestone in Little Big Town’s long history with the Ryman, following their groundbreaking 2017 yearlong residency, the first of its kind at the historic venue.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. CT at ryman.com. Fans can enhance their experience with Ford VIP Lounge access, which includes early entry, a private bar, and complimentary food.

Souvenir tickets will also be available.