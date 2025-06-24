Watch Now
News

Actions

Little Big Town announces four-night holiday residency at the Ryman

Ryman Auditorium
Mark Humphrey/AP
FILE - In this June 8, 2015, file photo, pedestrians pass by the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Granville Automatic, which began in Atlanta and is now based in Nashville, recently released its album “Radio Hymns.” The title track recounts how the Ryman Auditorium was saved just as it was about to be demolished in the 1970s. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Ryman Auditorium
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music fans, get ready for a festive treat this December! Award-winning group Little Big Town is bringing a special holiday residency to Ryman Auditorium.

“The Christmas Shows” will run December 1–4, 2025, featuring a mix of holiday classics and fan favorites from the chart-topping group. This marks another milestone in Little Big Town’s long history with the Ryman, following their groundbreaking 2017 yearlong residency, the first of its kind at the historic venue.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. CT at ryman.com. Fans can enhance their experience with Ford VIP Lounge access, which includes early entry, a private bar, and complimentary food.

Souvenir tickets will also be available.

Longtime breakfast tradition continues for friends who met through Big Brothers Big Sisters mentorship

This is a beautiful story of chosen family, proving a father figure doesn't have to have biology in common to make a difference in a child's life. The story of De'Andre and Alex will remind you that our relationships help determine the course of our lives. And that being supportive of someone - through a meal, a shared experience or even swim lessons can make all the difference.

- Rebecca Schleicher

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking