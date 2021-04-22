Live grenade found at Spring Hill construction site

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — A live grenade was found at a construction site in Spring Hill Wednesday.

The grenade was found laying on top of the ground at the construction site which is in the area of Duplex Road and Port Royal Road.

Spring Hill Police and the Spring Hill Fire Department created a perimeter around the device until an Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team from Fort Campbell could get there.

The EOD x-rayed the device and determined that it was still live; so they took it back to the Fort Campbell base in order to be disposed of.

Police asked anyone who may have information about who left the grenade at the site to submit an anonymous tip here.