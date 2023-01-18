"Live like Deuce": Parents celebrate life of son shot and killed in broad daylight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two weeks after a young man with a bright future was shot and killed in broad daylight, his parents are celebrating his life while Metro Police search for his killer.

Metro Police said on Jan. 3 around 1:15 p.m., Daniel Bonner, 22, was at his friend's apartment on Amberwood Circle in Bellevue after a trip to Austin. He was taking a nap when two men broke in demanding drugs and money. Hearing the commotion, Deuce grabbed a gun from inside the apartment. The robbers shot him once and took off. Bonner was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died a short time later. No one else in the apartment was hurt.

"He did what any reasonable person would," said Detective Jefferson Hughes with the Metro Police Department. "He knew they were in a crisis; he tried to help and got killed for it."

Detective Hughes has been working to find out who killed Bonner and why. He said currently no witnesses have come forward, and there were no security cameras at the apartment complex. He asked for anyone who saw anything or knows anything about the shooting to call police.

"Now is the time to step up and give us something to help close this for the family," said Hughes.

Bonner's parents described their son as determined, smart and kind.

"He was like a magnet," said Kimi Bonner, Daniel's mother. "People were drawn to Deuce. He loved his friends. He loved his family. He loved his nephew, and he loved life."

His father said Deuce had a passion for videography and had an entrepreneurial spirit. Bonner grew up in Spokane, Washington but moved to Nashville when he was in the 7th grade. He never expected to hear the news his son had been shot.

"The first thing that went through our minds was, 'he was hurt, but he’s going to be ok,'" said Daniel Bonner, Deuce's father.

Bonner's family said they have relied on their family and faith as they continue to grieve the loss of their son.

His parents both proudly wore T-shirts that said "Live Like Deuce." They hoped others would honor their son by living their lives to the fullest.

"We're hopeful that Deuce's legacy inspires others to live passionately and to chase their dreams," said Daniel Bonner.

If you have any information on who killed Bonner, call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.