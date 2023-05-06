Oprah Winfrey to give commencement address at Tennessee State University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Oprah Winfrey is returning to Nashville! This time to give the commencement address at Tennessee State University.

The Tennessee State alumna is set to be the keynote speaker for the undergrads during the ceremony Saturday at Hale Stadium.

The commencement address begins Saturday at 8 a.m. NewsChannel 5 has full coverage of the commencement address and can be watched in the video player below.

"To have Ms. Winfrey as our speaker will be a life-changing moment for graduates and the University. She is someone who has walked the TSU campus as a student, sat in some of the same classrooms, and knows first-hand the value of a TSU education," TSU President Glenda Glover said in a statement.

Between yesterday's graduate program graduation and Saturday's undergraduate commencement, more than 800 students will get their degrees. U.S. Congressman Bennie Thompson spoke during the graduate ceremony.

Oprah has a history here in Nashville working at News Channel 5 as the first black female news anchor. She has gone on to become a global media sensation and philanthropist.

Not only is it a big weekend of entertainment, but for college students across the area with multiple graduations happening. Belmont, Middle Tennessee State University, Lipscomb and Tennessee State are all holding commencements this weekend.