Loaded Gun Found In Carry-On At Nashville Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A passenger was escorted from the checkpoint area of Nashville International Airport after a loaded gun was found in a carry-on bag.
The Transportation Security Administration found the .380 caliber handgun at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Airport police were notified and took possession of the bag.
Firearms can be transported in checked baggage but they have to be unloaded, declared and in a proper carrying case. However, they are prohibited in carry-on bags.
“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”
This was the 10th firearm found by TSA officers at the BNA security so far this year.