Loaded handgun found in student's backpack on Monday at Hillsboro High School

Posted at 10:48 AM, Mar 22, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Monday at Hillsboro High School, a loaded handgun was found in a student's backpack inside a classroom.

MNPS security and Metro Police immediately secured the weapon and the school was placed on lockdown while officials finished a search and concluded their investigation.

Metro Schools wants to remind the public that possession of a firearm on campus is a zero-tolerance offense. The student who brought the weapon to school will be subject to appropriate disciplinary actions and criminal charges.

