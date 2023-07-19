Watch Now
Lobelville weather radar in Perry County, Southwest of Nashville, is offline

Mike Rose/WTVF
Posted at 9:17 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 22:17:05-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Lobelville weather radar in Perry County, southwest of Nashville, is currently offline.

With the possible flooding tonight, those who live in this area should make sure to have another radar available.

According to the National Weather Service, these are the backup radars:

Vale, TN: broadcasting on a frequency of 162.450 MHZ
Channel 3 on most NOAA weather radios

Centerville: broadcasting on a frequency of 162.450 MHZ
Channel 3 on most NOAA weather radios

The National Weather Service said to remember that not all backup servers will tune to your specific county, so be aware of the weather during the radio outage as best you can.

"We are working with technicians to get it back up and running as soon as possible. In the meantime, please tune to local media and commercial radio for the latest severe weather information," National Weather Service said.

