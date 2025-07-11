Local artists who experienced homelessness showcase work at Nashville's Arcade Arts Venue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Artists who have experienced homelessness are joining a new visual storytelling experience in downtown Nashville at the historic Arcade Arts Venue.

The exhibition, running from July 11 to 26, 2025, will highlight the creative voices of many different artist, including Sidney Sparkle, Blue, and Bandy, who are part of Daybreak Arts. Its mission is to create income and connection through the arts.

Nicole Minyard, Daybreak Arts Founder and Executive Director, says their organization's artists are using space in Gallery 64 on the second floor of Arcade Arts.

The exhibition opens as part of Nashville's Second Saturday Art Crawl on Saturday, July 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Arcade Arts, located at 223 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219.

Visitors can see the show anytime from now until July 26.

Watch our video and hear from an artists who created one of these visual stories and learn more about Daybreak Arts' mission. Have more information about the exhibition or the artists? Email me directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

