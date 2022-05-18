Local bagel shop gets burglarized 1 year and 1 day after opening for business

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — There has been a string of smash and grabs across Nashville since February, and one of the victims is Crieve Hall Bagel Co.

On Tuesday, owner Ben Cornfield woke up to messages that the windows of his business were busted and all money in the register was gone.

Making bagels was a side hustle for Cornfield to make ends meet during the pandemic to support his family.

A year later, it's been the main ingredient for his business's success.

"My entire life is set on like this three-foot window, you know. We're selling thousands of bagels through this sucker, like on Saturday we'll go through almost 1,500 or 2,000 bagels between 6:30 and 1:30," said Cornfield.

Cornfield said the thieves tried to make their way inside through his business's walk-up window, but the lower window is where the suspects got inside and stole $200 from the register, leaving hundreds more in damages.

"I'd made my big, like, triumph — one year we've been open, we've done this — and then the next day, came in and everything was smashed to bits," said Cornfield.

Cornfield said what made this smash and grab even more frustrating was that it happened one year and a day after opening the shop, located on Trousdale Drive.

"We opened this space, I've been baking for about a year, and then we're waiting on permitting, you know, the contractors to open this window, and we finally got that open in May 15, 2021," said Cornfield.

Cornfield said he's no stranger to small business setbacks, and he always gets back up. He said this time is no different.

"I knew without even thinking, as soon as I walked up and saw the windows, that I'd be open the next day even though I hadn't even come inside yet," said Cornfield.

Crieve Hall Bagel Co. did open the next day, and in a few hours, the community showed up to give back what was lost.

They sold out of bagels.

"We've powered through so much. It's like of course we're gonna power through this," said Cornfield.

If you have information on this crime or other smash and grabs across the Metro area, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Detectives are also asking persons to report whether they have seen damaged safes dumped in the Nashville area. Yogi's Pizzeria, located in the same strip mall as Crieve Hall Bagel Co., was also targeted.