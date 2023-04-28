Local beverage company "WithCo" hits Target's shelves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local company, launching almost by accident, has gone national. “WithCo,” short for "With Company" is a cocktail mixer designed to make mixology look as easy as Tom Cruise crafting drinks in the movie, "Cocktail."

Launched in part by Joshua Ellis, a former realtor, the idea is to have fresh, pre-made mixers for your favorite cocktail or mocktail.

Pick your favorite spirit: whiskey, tequila, vodka – or simply a soda and seconds later – you’ve got a delicious drink without needing tons of ingredients.

They survived and thrived during the COVID pandemic, with people crafting cocktails at home, and now with just six full-time employees, the company is expanding nationally by getting into 1,700 Target stores.

While CEO Joshua Ellis admits this is a huge opportunity, but there’s also a challenge it presents.

“Being a young brand without the money to drive marketing and awareness in the way that you need to being in retail, you get a shot. If you do not succeed in that opportunity it can really hurt the brand,” admits Ellis. “Without boots on the ground and having their buy in, that product doesn't move…that's the battle we're in right now."

WithCo is releasing a few of their many mixes in those Target stores across the country, and are hoping to debut new product soon.

Currently, WithCo offers flavors like Bloody Mary, Ginger Mule, and Ellis Old Fashioned. You can find them all here.

Ellis admits his biggest battle may still lie ahead, even though national expansion is a big win. “Getting in [Target] is great--staying in is really the test.”