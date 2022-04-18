Local breweries to offer Ukrainian stout to raise funds for humanitarian relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At TennFoold Brewing customers can raise a glass for a good cause.

"So we have a wide range, a good pallet for anyone looking for something very light, up to a stout," said TennFold Brewing partner, Bruce Fields.

Their latest brew is called "Resist"- it's a recipe created by displaced Ukrainian brewers.

Fields said, "whether it be the Ukrainian atrocities that's going on, or if it's just something in the community where someone just needs something- we always want to be a part of that."

Now TennFold head brewer Chad Mueller is bringing the stout to Nashville.

"I think it's easy to feel helpless to do anything and so I was like 'well this is obviously something I can do, and it's something we can do here'," said Mueller.

The brewery is partnering with East Nashville Beer Works and Fait la Force Brewing Company to offer the stout. For every pint sold, $2 will go to Red Cross humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

"It drinks like a really classic stout," said Mueller. "You get a lot of that nice roasted coffee, dark chocolate character out of it. It doesn't sit very heavy, but there is a full body to it- it's got some oomph to it."

It's a simple way for customers to make a big difference, all over a pint of beer.

"Everyone can get behind a good beer," said Mueller. "I think most people can get behind a good cause and it's really easy to bring those things together."

The Resist stout will go on sale at TennFold and East Nashville Beer Works starting Tuesday. Sales will begin at Fait la Force Brewing Company on Wednesday.