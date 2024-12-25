Local business gives plants to teachers for Christmas

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. WTVF — They say teachers plant seeds in us that grow forever, and this holiday season, one small business is nurturing that idea by giving back to educators with plants.

Inside Lawrence and Clarke Cacti Co., the Christmas spirit is watered, planted, and grown.

“I really believe that plants can have an incredible impact on people,” said owner Kimberly Daft.

For the holiday season, Daft wanted to share that impact, which is why she is giving away nearly 1,000 plants to public educators this December.

“I think for them, it’s the thank you they’re missing a lot of the time,” explained Daft. “And so, when we give plants to teachers, they light up. They seem so joyful and just appreciative.”

Kirsten Holley is a teacher at Park Avenue Enhanced Option Elementary School. She says it’s a Title I school, which means it serves many children from low-income families. Receiving a free plant means adding valuable resources to her classroom.

“I get to incorporate my free plants into our science units and because my children spend more waking hours in the classroom than they do at home during the school year,” said Holley, “So, I want to make the environment cozy and comfortable and as home-like as possible for them.”

These plants are more than just decorations; they provide children with educational opportunities.

“I hope that children take away the knowledge of how plants work, how plants clean the air, how they give back to us. When we put energy into them, they give back to us, and they do that not just with their photosynthesis, but their growth,” added Daft.

You can help this small company by donating plants you no longer need or love. The shop will take care of them and ensure they get to classrooms.

“We want to be a positive element in our neighborhood, and we want to help support the teachers that help raise our kids,” said Daft. “So, I just think it’s very important that we keep on the mission and do what we can do.”

As she continues tending to her mission of putting a plant in every classroom, Daft believes one day it will bloom.

Do you know anyone doing something positive in our community? Email me at Patsy.Montesinos@newschannel5.com