Local business is selling T-Shirts raise funds to help the Covenant School and MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Monday marks three weeks since the Covenant School Shooting took the lives of six innocent people including three children.

It's a tragedy the people of Nashville will never forget as the community continues to rally together to remember each and every victim.

One local business is doing just that by selling one T-Shirt at a time.

The Nutrishop in Bellvue is selling t-shirts to honor the six Covenant School shooting victims.

Fifty percent of proceeds will go to the Covenant School and 50% will go to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Nashville is where Youstina Saad opened the Nutrishop in Bellevue back in January and it's where she and her husband are raising their son, Noah.

So, Saad like all of us, felt pain and sorrow on March 27.

"I lost it literally. I was here in the shop, and I lost it. I couldn't believe that they couldn't make it and it was just very scary. Very sad. I felt anger of course, you know, it's just really a mix of emotions."

Saad says the Covenant School shooting hit too close to home.

"The first few days as I learned about the news, lots of prayers. We went to the school, put teddy bears, put flowers. I took Noah to church, you know, which we prayed for them and all that. But then I just, I couldn't just stand still and not do anything."

Saad knew she needed to do more than just pray.

"I felt like, well, now that I'm a part of this community, as a business owner, I can't just, you know, stand still and not do anything. I felt like I needed to do something more," Saad said.

The Nutrishop has all you need for a healthy body and mind, but Saad wanted to sell something for your heart.

"It just hit me that we do shirts here at Nutri shop, and we give them away, you know, for our customers. And it just hit me that, you know, I can do shirts that that have their names and so it will serve as a memory."

Big Frog Custom T-Shirts is creating the shirts and Saad says many people have already placed their orders.