Local business offers free hour of child care for parent voters on Election Day

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — While Tuesday is the biggest day of the year for voters and politicians, many students in our area are out of school.

That means some parents must choose between bringing their kids to the polls or finding child care.

MeTime, a child care provider in Mt. Juliet and Murfreesboro offered a special deal to help parents who vote on Election Day.

"It's having four kids myself and knowing it's not necessarily easier to get things done when you're taking everybody with you," said Sara Bullock, owner of MeTime.

At MeTime's two locations, Bullock gave one free hour of child care for anyone who voted.

"When you come back all you have to do is show us your sticker that you voted," Bullock said.

Bullock got the idea to offer the service from friends connected to the Wilson County Democratic Party.

She decided to take on the project herself and welcome any voters to take part.

"I felt that it was important to let everybody know that we wanted to be inclusive and it didn't matter which party you were affiliated with. It's just the opportunity to exercise your right to vote," Bullock said.

According to Bullock, it was a chance to help make sure people in her community got to make their voices heard.

"We just wanted to give all parents an opportunity that if you really wanted to go vote, we wanted to help you get there," Bullock said.

