Local Child Actresses Sought For Broadway Musical At TPAC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Performing Arts Center has been set to host auditions for the role of “Lulu” in Waitress.

The Tony Award-winning hit Broadway musical needs two local girls to perform the role for one week in June.

Waitress will be at TPAC’s Andrew Jackson Hall from June 5 through 10.

The auditions will take place from 10 a.m. until noon and from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 10.

To qualify, the child actresses should be shorter than 4’2’’ tall and no older than five years and three months.

Any child who auditions will have to read two lines from the show. Parents have been asked to bring a current headshot and resume for the child, if possible, but the headshot, resume, and prior acting experience will not be required.

Visit this link to sign up for an audition. TPAC representatives said space would be limited to the first 50 applicants.

They described the character as follows:

“The character of ‘Lulu’ is a sweet and carefree four to five year old who appears in the production’s finale scene. The character is being cast locally in each tour market with two girls chosen to share the role. Each will perform in four performances during the one-week engagement.”

To learn more about auditions and to find out about tickets for Waitress, visit TPAC online.