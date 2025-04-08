Local company volunteers time to pack emergency food boxes for mid-state families

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The nonprofit One-Generation Away is getting help from local healthcare workers this month.

Employees from HCA Healthcare will be at the warehouse in Franklin on Tuesday bagging food items and creating emergency food boxes for distribution in Middle Tennessee.

One-Generation Away is a nonprofit that rescues high-quality, surplus food from grocery stores, restaurants, farms, and caterers, and redistributes the food to families and individuals experiencing food insecurity.

Tuesday's volunteer effort is part of HCA's “Community Days: A Month of Service,” a month-long volunteer campaign that takes place in April. HCA Healthcare provides financial contributions, and its employees provide volunteer time to not-for-profit, charitable organizations in Middle Tennessee.