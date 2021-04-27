Local doctors urge continuation of mask-wearing, criticize Gov. Lee's removal of health orders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After Governor Bill Lee announced the end of statewide public health orders, the advocacy group Protect My Care is urging Tennesseans to continue to wear masks and get vaccinated.

The governor announced on Tuesday he signed Executive Order 80 to "address economic and regulatory functions." It eliminates statewide public health orders. And the only order that was still in place granted county mayors in 89 counties the authority to issue local mask mandates.

Dr. Jason Martin, a critical care physician treating COVID-19 patients said, "More than ever, the COVID-19 virus and crisis showed us that we are dependent on the health and wellbeing of each other, and whether we’re Black or white, Latino or Asian, this was a time to pull together."

Doctor Martin is part of the advocacy group Protect My Care. He went on to criticize the governor's decision.

"We had a chance to get through this crisis by pulling through together, but instead Gov. Lee abandoned his responsibility and put the burden on individual businesses, teachers, parents and communities to fight this global pandemic all on their own."

The COVID-19 vaccine continues to be available to Tennesseans 16 years old and older by appointment, and local health departments will now offer them on a walk-in basis.

“COVID-19 is now a managed public health issue in Tennessee and no longer a statewide public health emergency,” said Gov. Lee. “As Tennesseans continue to get vaccinated, it’s time to lift remaining local restrictions, focus on economic recovery and get back to business in Tennessee.”

"The number one thing each of us Tennesseans can do right now to protect our own health and the health of others, to keep schools and businesses open, and to see a return to parties and proms is to get vaccinated and continue wearing masks to protect others," Dr. Marin said.

